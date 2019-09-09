Prepare For Fall And Holiday Family Time With These Fan-Favorite Board Games And Puzzles

It might not have started yet, but very soon you will be spending a lot of time with your family. This will happen for several reasons. For one, it will be cold and dark outside, and hanging out indoors will become your only leisure option. And second, whether we like it or not, the start of Fall means that Thanksgiving and Christmas are just on the horizon

There are several activities that can be used to occupy family time. But none is as classic as the “Family Game Night.” If you are bored with playing the same-old games year after year, I have good news. A whole host of games are on sale, today only. Specifically, games (and puzzles) by Ravensburger as much as 50 percent off. (And, after a close look, often significantly more than that).

In total, there’s alot of board games that are on sale today, but here are some of our favorites:

Ravensburger Labyrinth Board Game on sale for $18.99

Ravensburger The Castles of Burgundy Board Game on sale for $25.09

Ravensburger Puzzle Sort and Go Jigsaw Puzzle Accessory on sale for $10.74

Ravensburger The Gardener’s Cupboard 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Adults on sale for $17.89

The price of board games has steadily gone up in recent years, so it is nice to have the opportunity to purchase them for so cheap. It is also quite convenient that this discount is offered right on the brink of family game season. Get these family favorites today just in time!

