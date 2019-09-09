Bullet Points: Bernie Wants To Abort Poor People; Bloomberg Tries To Smear Trump Appointee

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders shows just how radical Democrats have gotten on abortion, and a member of President Donald Trump’s administration survives a smear job from Bloomberg.

Today on Bullet Points, Host Anders Hagstrom covers how Sanders used a CNN town hall on climate change to announce his support for funding abortions to fight overpopulation in poor, third-world countries. Also at the town hall, Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced that her administration wouldn’t build any new nuclear power plants, despite nuclear power being the cleanest and most efficient source of energy currently available.

Also this week, Playboy White House reporter Brian Karem got his press credentials back. They were originally revoked after an incident at the White House where Karem accused several conservative pundits of being “eager for demonic possession” at an event in the Rose Garden.

