Sarah Palin’s Critics Rush To Celebrate Her Crumbling Marriage

The impending demise of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin’s 31-year marriage to her husband, Todd, was met with mocking and glee from her critics on Twitter.

Citing “incompatibility of temperament,” Todd Palin filed for divorce on Monday in Anchorage Superior Court. The couple have four adult children and one minor, Trig, whose custody will be split between his two parents.

Palin became Alaska’s governor in 2006, but rose to national fame when then Arizona senator and GOP presidential nominee John McCain selected her to be his running mate in 2008. The staunch conservative quickly became a lightening rod, drawing the ire of progressives for her early support of the Tea Party movement and, eventually, Donald Trump’s presidential candidacy.

Many of those progressives, including singer Bette Midler, were quick to take to Twitter to get a jab in at Palin’s expense. (RELATED: #BoycottHomeDepot Trends On Twitter As Trump Haters Pan Billionaire’s Plans To Donate To President’s Reelection)

Sarah Palin’s husband filed for divorce. Guess he was looking for a little hopey changey? — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 9, 2019

I just hope Sarah Palin can see a prenup from her house. — Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) September 9, 2019

Y’ALL READY FOR THIS?? [Every single Jock Jam starts blaring at once]https://t.co/doZyzW66OT — Miles Klee (@MilesKlee) September 9, 2019

All I have to say about Sarah Palin is a decade ago she was a conservative superstar and now she is a political nobody toiling in obscurity who only makes the news because her family is a circus and goddammit I hope this is what the future holds for you know who. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) September 9, 2019

But she’s so likable. Thoughts and prayers, Todd. https://t.co/tS1iAELT3I — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) September 9, 2019

If Sarah Palin doesn’t marry Kid Rock after she and Todd split up, I will be very disappointed. — Andy Tarnoff (@AndyTarnoff) September 9, 2019

Sarah Palin is getting divorced. Love is dead and the world should’ve ended in 2012. — sarah schauer ???? (@SJSchauer) September 9, 2019

Congrats to America’s newest least eligible bachelor and bachelorette! #Schadenfreude https://t.co/uRBzaHqneo — Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) September 9, 2019

Good news, ladies! Sarah Palin’s husband Todd has filed for divorce. This could be your big chance to hook this prize package before some other lucky gal snatches him up — but you’ll have to move fast! — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 9, 2019

The thing about Sarah Palin and her husband getting divorced is that these people have zero qualms w/ lecturing others on their private lives and calling our LGBTQ families unhealthy. So, while divorce is usually not a reason for mocking, my schadenfreude is high today. — Charlotte Clymer????️‍???? (@cmclymer) September 9, 2019

Sarah Palin’s husband Todd, who thinks Alaska should secede from the Union, secedes from his own. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 10, 2019

First, Sarah Palin was divorced from reality

Now, Todd — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) September 9, 2019

But who will fly Sarah Palin around to shoot wolves from planes now? https://t.co/oC9NMnp7q2 — Tony Webster (@webster) September 9, 2019