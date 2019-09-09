Looks Like Splitsville For Todd And Sarah Palin

The 31-year marriage between Todd and Sarah Palin is caput.

Todd Palin filed for divorce Monday from his wife, Sarah Palin, in Anchorage Superior Court, citing “incompatibility of temperament.” Palin served as Alaska’s governor 2006 to 2009. She is the former running mate to the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.).

A story in the Anchorage Daily News explained that the divorce was filed used only initials, but includes the name of the couple’s only child who is a minor, Trig. The story explained that the filing indicated that living together as husband and wife was “impossible.”

The couple has four other children: Bristol, Willow, Piper and Track.

In 2016, Todd Palin was in a major snow machine accident in which he suffered numerous injuries that landed him in intensive care. (RELATED: Sarah Palin’s Shocking Update About Her Husband’s Condition)

“Requiring a bit more than our usual fix-all up here – Duct tape – some gnarly incisions to enter his innards will be reminders of how life can change in the blink of an eye,” Sarah Palin wrote in a Facebook post.

In that post, she mentioned one of Todd’s infamous sayings:

“Don’t sweat the small stuff.”

Hopefully the couple can utilize this adage in their divorce proceedings.