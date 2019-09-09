Trump Fires At Obama: ‘The Day I’m More Popular Than Him, I’m Not Doing My Job’

President Donald Trump took aim at his predecessor during a Monday rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

After acknowledging that former President Barack Obama enjoyed more popularity with NATO allies than he has, Trump pointed out that it might be because he was making the other partner nations pay their bills.

“And I also got other NATO members to pay an additional $100 billion over the last year and a half that they weren’t paying,” Trump began. (RELATED: Trump Defends Plan To Use Camp David For Taliban Meeting — He Didn’t Want To Use White House)

“Some of the wealthiest countries in the world. And when I say king, president, prime minister, queen, no matter what I say, you know what they say?” he continued. “‘But nobody’s ever asked us to do that before.’ That’s their only excuse. Because I would say, ‘Why are we defending you” You are immensely wealthy. You compete with us on trade. We have lousy trade deals that we are renegotiating. Why are we protecting you, Mr. President? Well, I don’t know. I don’t know. But you know what their answer is? ‘Because you’ve always done it.’ That’s not a great answer.”

Trump went on to explain that his insistence that other nations pay their bills might be the reason some of those countries preferred Obama. “We have been defending many countries who have treated us very badly. Now it is changing around. $100 billion. They’re not happy,” he said. “Obama is more popular in Germany than Trump. He’s got to be. I’m making people pay their bills. He’s got to be. The day I’m more popular than him, I’m not doing my job.”

“They like him more in Europe than they like Trump,” he repeated to cheers and applause. “I think they should. $100 billion more, they pay.”