Tulsi Gabbard Comes Out Against Third Trimester Abortions Except If Mother’s Life Is At Risk

Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard said Monday that she is against third-trimester abortions except in cases where the mother’s health is at risk.

Gabbard spoke on “The Rubin Report” Monday and discussed the abortion debate with host Dave Rubin. The Hawaii representative emphasized that the woman should be the one in charge of making decisions about her body. However, Gabbard also said she is against allowing third trimester abortions except in cases in which the mother’s health is in danger.

“Do you have a cut off point, for that?” Rubin asked Gabbard, regarding abortion. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Opposes Impeaching Trump: It Would ‘Only Further Tear Our Country Apart’)

“I think the third trimester unless a woman’s life or severe health consequences is at risk, then there shouldn’t be an abortion in the third trimester,” Gabbard responded, shaking her head.

Gabbard also said that she agrees with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when Clinton said that abortions should be “safe, legal, and rare.”

