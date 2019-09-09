Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Says He Plans To Redshirt

Wisconsin Badgers freshman quarterback Graham Mertz plans to redshirt.

Mertz told the media over the weekend, following Wisconsin's blowout win over Central Michigan, that he plans to play in no more than four games.

That would mean he’d redshirt for the 2019 season as Jack Coan leads the offense.

I have zero issues with this decision at all. The Badgers have rolled through their first two games to the tune of 110-0.

Mertz can still get his snaps in three more games this season. Then, he can redshirt, develop and push Coan next season as a redshirt freshman.

He looked damn good in five passing attempts against the Chippewas, but it’s clear to me and everybody else that Coan has done more than enough to secure the starting job.

Paul Chryst isn’t going to rock the boat as long as the team is winning. We’re not just winning right now. We’re dominating.

Let Mertz get some snaps and experience when there’s nothing on the line, let him get a redshirt year under his belt, Chase Wolf can take the backup snaps if necessary and everything will be fine.

If something changes, then we’ll address it at that point. I’ve seen enough out of Coan through two games to be comfortable with him under center.

Mertz is going to be a star for the Badgers. It’s just not going to happen today. That’s okay, and it’s part of college football. There’s literally nothing to panic about.