Bernie Sanders Cracks ‘Old White Guy’ Joke, Then Scolds Reporters For Laughing

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders joked about being the last “old white man” in his potential cabinet — and then abruptly hushed reporters as they laughed at his joke.

"We will have a cabinet that looks like America, an administration that looks like America," Sanders began, indicating that his administration would make diversity a priority.

Sanders then made a joke at his own expense, adding, “Now I can guarantee you that there will be one old white guy there.” Sanders laughed with the reporters briefly before abruptly holding up his hand and interrupting them: “Hold it, please, please, you know?”

Bernie Sanders tells a joke then yells at the reporters for laughing. You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/UFxQSekrRP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 9, 2019

“It will be a cabinet that, when people look at it, they say, ‘You know what? This looks like what America looks like,'” he concluded.

The Democratic 2020 hopeful was reportedly rude at a San Francisco eatery and recently asked that a baby be quieted during a campaign stop.