Bernie Sanders Cracks ‘Old White Guy’ Joke, Then Scolds Reporters For Laughing

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks at a campaign rally in Dover, New Hampshire, U.S. September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders joked about being the last “old white man” in his potential cabinet — and then abruptly hushed reporters as they laughed at his joke.

“We will have a cabinet that looks like America, an administration that looks like America,” Sanders began, indicating that his administration would make diversity a priority. (RELATED: San Fran Restaurant Owner Says Bernie Sanders Lost His Vote: ‘He Was Just Rude’)

Sanders then made a joke at his own expense, adding, “Now I can guarantee you that there will be one old white guy there.” Sanders laughed with the reporters briefly before abruptly holding up his hand and interrupting them: “Hold it, please, please, you know?”

“It will be a cabinet that, when people look at it, they say, ‘You know what? This looks like what America looks like,'” he concluded.

The Democratic 2020 hopeful was reportedly rude at a San Francisco eatery and recently asked that a baby be quieted during a campaign stop.