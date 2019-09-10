Brian Flores Says He ‘Can’t Speak’ To The Accuracy Of Report Claiming Dolphins Players Demanded Trades

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores doesn’t know if players want to be traded or not.

Following a 59-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, it was reported that multiple players told their agents to find them a new team. However, Flores has no idea whether or not that’s true.

“I can’t speak to that, We need to focus on what is going on with in our building,” Flores said when discussing the report many players demanded trades, according to Chris Fisher on Monday afternoon.

Asked Flores about the @ProFootballTalk report on #Dolphins requesting trades following yesterday’s blowout loss “I can’t speak to that, We need to focus on what is going on with in our building” We are live from Dolphins training facility on @nbc6 at 4pm pic.twitter.com/LmIwkrIIPz — Chris Fischer NBC6 (@FischerNBC6) September 9, 2019

If I had to guess, I’m going to go ahead and say the report is likely true. That beatdown on behalf of the Ravens was gruesome.

I wouldn’t be surprised at all if players tried to jump ship. Hell, I’d be surprised if they actually decided to stick around after that pathetic performance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clearly, the Dolphins are going to be a trash team this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miami Dolphins (@miamidolphins) on Sep 8, 2019 at 1:09pm PDT

The fact an NFL team lost by 49 points to start the season is simply mind-boggling. We’re talking about an entire roster of pros losing by seven touchdowns.

It’s embarrassing. In fact, it’s beyond embarrassing. It’s just sad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens) on Sep 10, 2019 at 6:42am PDT

Get out while you can, Dolphins players. Get out before you get a few more beatdowns like that under your belt.

Losing is contagious and, right now, there’s nobody worse than the Miami Dolphins.