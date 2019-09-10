‘A Bunch Of Garbage’: Lindsey Graham Rips ‘Sharpie-Gate’ Investigation

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called an ongoing investigation into an unsigned NOAA statement “a bunch of garbage,” backing up President Donald Trump’s contention that Hurricane Dorian indeed threatened Alabama at some point in its trajectory.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s acting chief scientist is reportedly conducting the investigation into whether Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA political officials if they contradicted the president’s September 1 tweet.

The unsigned statement released Friday, disavowed the Birmingham station of the National Weather Service and backed Trump’s claim:

“From Wednesday, August 28, through Monday, September 2, the information provided by NOAA and the National Hurricane Center to President Trump and the wider public demonstrated that tropical-storm-force winds from Hurricane Dorian could impact Alabama,” the statement read.

Bret Baier asked Graham for his thoughts on Tuesday.

WATCH:

“Not going to give a crap,” Graham said.

“Okay, that’s for the record,” Baier responded. (RELATED: CNN’s Brian Stelter Says Reporters Are Letting Trump Off Easy After ‘SharpieGate’)

“Yeah, thank you,” Graham responded. “Next question. I could care less, this whole thing is a bunch of garbage. the president did have a model where it could hit Alabama if it went through Florida. This is the Trump world. The guy can’t do anything, without getting criticized by a bunch of people who just hate his guts and I’m not playing that game.”