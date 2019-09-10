Clemson Leads Latest College Football Title Odds, Alabama And Georgia Follow

Clemson still has the best odds to win the college football playoff.

In the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, Clemson is at 5/2, Alabama is at 3/1, Georgia is at 7/1, and Ohio State and Oklahoma are both at 9/1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Everybody else is at least 10/1. You can check out the top odds below.

Updated @CFBPlayoff odds via @betonline_ag:https://t.co/yfJOw35WnU Clemson 5/2

Alabama 3/1

Georgia 7/1

OhioSt, OU 9/1

LSU 14/1

Michigan 20/1

Auburn, Utah 25/1

UF, PennSt 33/1

Oregon, Texas, Wisconsin 40/1

NotreDame, A&M, USC 50/1

MichSt 66/1

Boise, MissSt, TCU, Va, WSU 80/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 8, 2019

We’re going to see a lot of movement outside of the top three this season would by guess with the odds concerning the title.

As for the top three, I really don’t expect much movement at all. Clemson and Alabama are without a doubt right now the two best teams in the country.

A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Sep 7, 2019 at 3:01pm PDT

The Crimson Tide and the Tigers have both rolled through their opponents through the first two weeks, and they’ve looked damn good doing it.

Yes, Alabama only played NMSU and Duke, but they still looked really good, despite the weak competition.

A really good value pick here could be Ohio State. The Buckeyes have also looked incredibly dominant and you can get them at 9/1.

That’s a great line, especially if they continue to improve as more time goes by as Justin Fields gets more and more comfortable under center.

A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Aug 31, 2019 at 12:28pm PDT

As for my Wisconsin Badgers, notice how the odds are slowly ticking up. The oddsmakers are going to want to get in on the action sooner than later.

It’s now crystal clear the Badgers aren’t here to play games. We’re here to win big games. See you all down the stretch!

Never forget who is the true King in the North when it comes to college football.

