David Ortiz Throws Out The First Pitch For The Red Sox After Surviving Assassination Attempt

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz threw out the first pitch Monday night in an awesome moment for the organization.

Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic back in early June in what appeared to be an assassination attempt. The damage was severe, and he had to have part of his intestines and colon removed due to the damage from the gunshots. (RELATED: David Ortiz Shot In The Dominican Republic)

After multiple surgeries and months recovering in the United States, Big Papi showed up for the game against the Yankees.

Unsurprisingly, he took the field to thunderous cheering as he threw out the first pitch. Watch the awesome moment below.

It’s great to see Ortiz is not just up and moving around, but seems to be doing very well after being shot at point blank range.

The fact he isn’t dead is borderline a miracle. The shooter couldn’t have gotten much closer, and the MLB legend was able to pull through.

Let’s hope that he’s able to keep pulling through and improving. It was a scary situation and moment for everybody involved.

Multiple people have been detained for their potential alleged involvement in the plot to kill the Red Sox legend, and I’m guessing the Dominican Republic’s justice system won’t be overly forgiving of anybody convicted.

Shoutout to Big Papi for pulling through and throwing out the first pitch last night. It was without a doubt an awesome moment.