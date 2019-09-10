Dr. Oz Reveals His Mother Was Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s Disease

Media personality Dr. Oz spoke out about his mother’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis on his show Monday.

Dr. Oz opened up about how even as a doctor himself, he missed the signs of his mother’s disease, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s a chameleon of a disease,” Oz said during his show “The Dr. Oz Show.” “It’s like a snake in the grass, you sort of see the grass moving but you can’t quite tell what it is, and you don’t want to admit it because it’s too painful.”

“The idea that you would lose, which is how I feel now, that I’m gonna lose my mom twice,” he added. “She’s already disappearing, wisps of her memories are evaporating in front of me.” (RELATED: Trump Reveals Results Of His Physical Exam To Dr. Oz)

Oz admitted he feels guilty that he didn’t pick up on the symptoms of the disease. Sometimes signs of Alzheimer’s can take time to develop including difficulty with memory and confusing time and place.

“I love my mom dearly,” he said. “I am here because of her. … And I blamed myself because I realized that if I had found it earlier, it could have helped certainly delay … the clues were there.”

Oz shared a photo of himself with his mother announcing the news on his Instagram.