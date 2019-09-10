ESPN’s College GameDay Will Be At The Iowa State/Iowa Game In Ames

College GameDay is headed to Ames, Iowa for a matchup between the Hawkeyes and Cyclones on Saturday.

The announcement was made following the conclusion of the games on Saturday, and it’ll be the first time in the history of ISU the event has been hosted there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

AMESDAY IT IS! For the first time ever, we’re coming to Iowa State! ( @HomeDepot) pic.twitter.com/ST9zP3fDDV — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 8, 2019

Given how weak the slate of games is this weekend, I like the fact GameDay is headed to Ames. Both teams are undefeated, the Hawkeyes are ranked and it’s a rivalry game for bragging rights in the state.

What more could you want as a fan of college football?

As a fan of the Big 10, I need the Hawkeyes to show up and show out against the Cyclones. The conference hasn’t exactly looked outstanding at times in non-conference play.

We need to turn that around as quickly as possible. Wisconsin and Ohio State can’t carry the banner for the whole conference forever.

Eventually, somebody else is going to have to step up. Iowa could take a step in that direction by trashing the Cyclones this weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Iowa Football (@hawkeyefootball) on Sep 8, 2019 at 1:43pm PDT

It won’t be an easy win, but I fully expect the Hawkeyes to be 3-0 by the time Sunday rolls around. They’ve got what it takes to win this game, and I 100% expect them to get it done.

Tune in at 4:00 EST on FS1 to watch it all go down.