Alabama AD Greg Bryne ‘Disappointed’ With Southern Miss Noon Kickoff Time

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne is not happy with the football team’s upcoming kickoff time.

The Crimson Tide will play Southern Miss at noon on September 21, and that is not something that makes Byrne overly happy.

“We are disappointed that our game against Southern Miss has been selected as a daytime kickoff at home. We realize we’ve played more non-conference day games at home in September than any other SEC team since 2014,” Byrne said in a statement released Monday, according to CollegeFootballTalk.

CFT also reported the Crimson Tide have only played four noon games in September since 2014. They’ve also played in primetime six times. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Boohoo! The Crimson Tide aren’t happy they have to play Southern Miss at noon? Cry me a river. I have literally no sympathy at all. Not one bit.

If you want to play in primetime in the non-conference, there’s a very easy way to pretty much guarantee that happens.

Schedule major opponents and play top tier programs. It’s not difficult to understand.

I honestly can’t believe the guts on Byrne right now. Complaining about a noon kickoff against Southern Miss is outrageous.

What does he want us all to do? Should we clear our schedules and have it kick at 8:00 EST on ABC? Is this dude delusional?

Never change, Alabama. Never change. The Crimson Tide are going to put me on a private jet sooner than later if they keep complaining about this nonsense.

What an absolute joke. I’ll take the Crimson Tide seriously when they don’t play cupcakes in the non-conference slate.

Until then, it’s just pointless chatter.