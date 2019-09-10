Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Played Huge Role In Case Against Harvey Weinstein

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly played a huge role in working to bring down media mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Paltrow starred in Weinstein’s “Shakespeare In Love” and was one of the first stars to open up to New York Times reporters, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, about her relationship with the embattled producer, according to a report published by Page Six.

Gwyneth Paltrow played ‘crucial’ role in bringing down Harvey Weinstein, new book reveals https://t.co/unWm4hWgT7 pic.twitter.com/AsDFJxh1AA — thegirlsun (@thegirlsun1) September 10, 2019

“I think that many people will be surprised to discover that when so many other actresses were reluctant to get on the phone and scared to tell the truth about what they had experienced at his hands, that Gwyneth was actually one of the first people to get on the phone and that she was determined to help this investigation,” Twohey said Monday on the “Today” show. (RELATED: Feminist Attorney Lisa Bloom Offered To Help Harvey Weinstein Smear Accusers, New Book Alleges)

“I think Harvey Weinstein was extremely aware and extremely scared of what the implications would be if his biggest star actually ended up going on the record,” she continued.

“Gwyneth was actually one of the first people to get on the phone,” said Megan Twohey, one of the New York Times reporters who investigated Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct https://t.co/NLQXmd6aiA — New York Magazine (@NYMag) September 10, 2019

Paltrow’s experiences are detailed in the reporters’ new book “She Said: Breaking The Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite A Movement.”

In one instance, Paltrow recalled a time she hid in the bathroom of her Hamptons home and called Kantor after Weinstein showed up early to a party.

The “Iron Man” star accused Weinstein of sexually harassing her in a hotel room back when the actress was 22 years old.