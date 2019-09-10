HBO Releases ‘Watchmen’ Featurette

HBO recently dropped an awesome inside look at its new show “Watchmen.”

The plot of the show, according to IMDB: “Set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name, while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

In the featurette released by the network, Damon Lindelof and others involved with the project talk about how the show will focus on how wearing a mask changes people.

If you weren’t already juiced for the Oct. 20 release, this video should get you there. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: Watch Comic-Con Trailer For The HBO Show ‘Watchmen’)

Well, once again, HBO appears to have hit a home run. I can’t wait for Oct. 20. Admittedly, I didn’t really like the movie from a decade ago or read the comics.

If anything, that should make it even easier for me to like the HBO series because I have zero expectations.

Plus, anything Damon Lindelof touches tends to be a damn good show. Look no further than all his success with “Lost” if you need proof of that fact.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and expectations for “Watchmen” on HBO. I think you’re going to find yourself enjoying it a lot.