Ilhan Omar: Vetting Immigrants’ Social Media Is ‘Fascism In Action’

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said in social media post Monday night that law enforcement vetting immigrants social media profiles is a form of “fascism.”

“Make no mistake: This is fascism in action,” Rep. Omar tweeted. “There’s no guarantee that the Trump administration won’t weaponize immigrants’ political views against them by denying entry.”

Omar has strongly criticized the Trump administration over its record on immigration.

The Minnesota politician has previously claimed that President Trump’s use of the term illegal “alien” is meant to dehumanize illegal immigrants.

“No one is an ‘alien.’ This is family separation on a massive scale,” she said in June in response to a Trump tweet.

“Dehumanizing immigrants and tearing apart families will not make us any stronger. It will only destroy lives, traumatize children, and make our country less safe.”

The 37-year-old has also called for the United Nations to get involved at the American border with Mexico.

“We should do what any other country does, by dealing with this situation in a serious way. So we have to bring in the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees, an agency that has the expertise and the training to handle massive flows of refugees humanely,” she said last month. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar: Trump Will Do Anything To ‘Impoverish Black And Brown People’)

Former president Obama’s record on immigration hasn’t escaped Omar’s wrath either. Earlier this year, she slammed his record on immigration, blaming him for “caging” minors at the border.