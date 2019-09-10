Here’s How Much The Newest iPhone Will Cost And When It Will Be Available

Apple introduced its newest line of products Tuesday, including the iPhone 11, iPad seventh generation and Apple watch fifth series.

Here’s how much those products will cost and when you can expect to buy them. (RELATED: Want To Skip The Genius Bar? Apple Plans To Offer Independent Repair Shops iPhone Parts)

WATCH:

iPhone 11

Cost: Starts at $699, $999 for iPhone 11 Pro and $1,099 for iPhone 11 Max

Availability: Sept. 20, pre-order on Sept. 13

Other features: Facial recognition technology, 100% recycled aluminum casing, dual-camera system (12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera for larger-scale photos), strongest glass ever on the front and back, most efficient CPU technology (“the best machine learning platform in any smartphone”), an extra four hours of battery power for the Pro model and five hours for the Max model, new colors, slow-motion selfies (otherwise known as “slofies”), three models: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Max

iPad 7th Generation

Cost: Starts at $329, $299 for education customers, $399 for iPad Mini, $499 for iPad Air, $800 for iPad Pro

Availability: Sept. 30

Other features: 100% recycled aluminum casing, less than 1 lb., focus on education for students who use iPads, 10.2-inch retina display with 3.5 million pixels, will support iPadOS, “floating” keyboard

Apple’s original TV service is launching on November 1st and its family subscription will cost $4.99 per month. Bonus: Starting today, when you buy an iPhone, iPad, iMac or Apple TV – you’ll get 1 year of Apple TV+ for free, CEO Tim Cook says. #AppleEvent https://t.co/pJA1xI1lvg pic.twitter.com/A7ZBlp7UY0 — CNBC (@CNBC) September 10, 2019

Apple Watch Series 5

Cost: $399; $499 for cellular models

Availability: Sept. 20.

Other features: 100% recycled aluminum casing, always-on retina display, a built-in compass, emergency phone calls that can be made around the world, health research studies and features, touchID

Apple TV+

Cost: $4.99 per month “for your whole family”

Availability: First shows available Nov. 1, one-month free trial

Other features: Shows added every month, free Apple TV for a year when you buy an iPhone, MacBook or Apple TV

Prepare for a new vision of the future. SEE is coming November 1 to the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription: https://t.co/1Se33lUyD4 pic.twitter.com/PjRESthmne — SEE (@SeeOfficial) September 10, 2019

Apple Arcade

Cost: $4.99 per month “for your whole family”

Availability: Sept. 19, one-month free trial

Other features: New games added every month, over 100 exclusive games for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV

How much does unlimited access to hundreds of games via Apple’s new gaming service Apple Arcade cost? $4.99 a month for the whole family, starting September 19. https://t.co/p33leBqfoB pic.twitter.com/H0ycrw6Xe3 — CNBC (@CNBC) September 10, 2019

iPhone 11 sales are expected to beat Apple’s earlier model — the iPhone X — at 75 million units, but many iPhone users are expected to wait until the release of the iPhone 12 model to upgrade, 9to5Mac reported Monday.

