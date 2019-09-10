Jeremy Pruitt Thinks The Tennessee Football Program Is Similar To The Titanic

Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt thinks some of the people in the program might be like the mice fleeing the Titanic as it sank.

The Volunteers have been embarrassed by BYU and Georgia State to start the season 0-2, and they’ve pretty much become a national joke. The problem? Apparently, they share some similarities with the famous James Cameron movie. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“When the boat starts going down, remember all those mice running to the top, right? We have had a few that’s left our program, but you will figure out who wants to be a Tennessee Vol and who don’t,” Pruitt said on Monday when making the comparison to the famous movie, according to KnoxNews.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Aug 11, 2019 at 5:33pm PDT

Yeah, you know the wheels have fallen off when you’re two weeks into the season, and the Titanic is being thrown around as a reference point.

That’s a sign of a disaster if I’ve ever seen one. How the hell does Tennessee lose to Georgia State? How? Pruitt and his players should be ashamed to show their faces in the state.

I guess that’s just the highly-touted SEC for you! They lose to Georgia State and then follow that up by blowing a game to BYU.*

How is Tennessee so damn bad? Pruitt was supposed to be the savior of the team. Two weeks into the season, they look even worse than they did under Butch Jones.

I’m not even sure how that’s possible, but here we are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football) on Aug 7, 2019 at 5:12pm PDT

Also, weren’t the mice fleeing the ship because it was ultimately going to sink and everybody was going to die? This is just such a bonehead example.

Would Pruitt prefer they just stuck around and died? I’m really not sure what point he’s trying to make. All I know for sure is that Tennessee is garbage, and I’d probably want off that ship too.

*Yes, I realize Wisconsin lost to BYU last season, but it’s a new year. Living in the past isn’t a good look.