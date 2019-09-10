Josephine Skriver Rocks Intimidating Face Paint For The Raiders Game

Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver showed up and showed out for the Raiders game against the Broncos on Monday night.

Skriver posted two photos of herself Tuesday morning in black and silver for the big game, but she took things to another level. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She didn’t just wear the colors. The Danish-born model also threw on some intimidating face paint for the event. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She captioned the post after Gruden and company’s big win, “Finally back with my #raidernation fam. What a night! Couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season! @raiders LET’S KEEP THOSE W’S COMING!!!” (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Skriver, who is one of the most famous women on the planet, being a gigantic fan of the Raiders and football is one of the best parts about her. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Most models are down to get rough and dirty on the gridiron, especially those who aren’t even American. Skriver has no problem showing off her love for the Raiders. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

She does it on a regular basis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Oct 28, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

Her face paint game is also next level. Most people try to get cheerful with their pain. She’s out here trying to scare the living hell out of people.

I love it. That’s what football is all about! Jon Gruden is probably so proud.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on Sep 10, 2018 at 10:08am PDT

Never change, Josephine. Her fandom for the Raiders is one of my favorite parts about the team.