Editorial

Kate Middleton Shines In Pretty Pink And Light Blue Floral Dress At Garden Event

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives to attend the 'Back to Nature' festival at RHS Garden Wisley, in Wisely, Britain September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a pretty white and light blue dress for a garden event in Wisely, Britain.

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, button-up floral print number that went down past down her knees as she visited the “Back To Nature” festival at RHS Garden Wisley.(RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and tan-colored wedge sandals. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all who attended.

Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

“The Back to Nature play garden at @RHSWisley was inspired by The Duchess of Cambridge’s designs and includes elements such as the hollow log from the #RHSChelsea Flower Show garden, and the wildflower meadow and rolling hill showcased at #RHSHampton,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with a few fun pictures from the day’s festivities.

Middleton always looks terrific no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.