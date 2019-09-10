Kate Middleton Shines In Pretty Pink And Light Blue Floral Dress At Garden Event

Kate Middleton definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out in a pretty white and light blue dress for a garden event in Wisely, Britain.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve, button-up floral print number that went down past down her knees as she visited the “Back To Nature” festival at RHS Garden Wisley.(RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

She completed the terrific look with loose hair and tan-colored wedge sandals. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Judging by the pictures, a good time was had by all who attended.

“The Back to Nature play garden at @RHSWisley was inspired by The Duchess of Cambridge’s designs and includes elements such as the hollow log from the #RHSChelsea Flower Show garden, and the wildflower meadow and rolling hill showcased at #RHSHampton,” Kensington Palace tweeted, along with a few fun pictures from the day’s festivities.

Middleton always looks terrific no matter what the occasion. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.