Les Miles Says ‘Next Nothing’ When Discussing The Future Of Kansas Football

Kansas football coach Les Miles won’t accept losing at any point during his tenure with the Jayhawks.

The legendary coach took over the program after leaving LSU, and he has a monumental challenge in front of him because Kansas is awful. However, he’s not going to ever accept losing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Football (@kufootball) on Sep 3, 2019 at 6:20am PDT

“Next year, next week, next nothing. We’re going to be a good football team. We’re going to work at it. We’re going to get to it, and it’s not going to elude us,” Miles said in a video released by ESPN on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Watch his full comments below.

“Next year. Next week. Next nothing.”@CoachLesMiles will not accept losing at @KU_Football. — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 9, 2019

This is why Miles is such a great coach. Now, he might be completely delusional and Kansas might suck for awhile. His words won’t change that, but at least he’s got a winning attitude.

He didn’t win a national title at LSU by accident. He did it because the man simply knows how to win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Football (@kufootball) on Aug 31, 2019 at 10:52am PDT

It’d be awesome to see Miles turn around the ship in Lawrence. Nothing would be more entertaining as a football fan. Again, he’s got a hell of a road in front of him.

Having said that, he could be the man to get the job done if he continues with this attitude. He’s changing the culture, and that’s the first step.