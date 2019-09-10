Lili Reinhart Refers To Cole Sprouse As Her ‘Boyfriend’ Following Split Reports

Lili Reinhart sparked headlines Tuesday after she referred to Cole Sprouse as her “boyfriend” following numerous reports alleging that the two had split after two years together.

It happened when the 22-year-old actress was being interviewed by Coveteur while discussing how she was busy planning the Halloween costume she's going to do with her boyfriend, "Cole," per the Daily Mail in a piece published Tuesday.

“I think I’m leaning in towards a character for Halloween,” Reinhart explained.

“I think I’m going to do it with my boyfriend, Cole,” she added. “I don’t want to spoil it if it’s not going to happen, but it’s a TV duo.”

It all comes after rumors started earlier this summer that the two “Riverdale” stars‘ relationship was over after they had been reportedly dating since 2017.

Shortly after the news broke, Reinhart appeared to be responding to the rumors with a post on Instagram shooting down any speculation.

"Breaking: A reliable source has confirmed that none of you know sh-t," Reinhart wrote.

Sprouse later posted on his Instagram, “UNPRECEDENTED: Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart consume the flesh of ‘reliable sources’ to fuel their bacchanalian sex cult.”

And last month, the CW star also posted a sweet message to her co-star on his birthday.

‘I tried to find a poem that I could send to you. Because my words were failing me,” Reinhart wrote. “But I searched and found nothing that did you justice. All of these love poems can’t get it right. No one else’s words could ever fit.”

“They haven’t known the fortune it is to love you. -sappy nighttime birthday poem for @colesprouse,” she added.