Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Took The Blame For The LSU Loss In The Locker Room

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger took the blame for the loss to LSU over the weekend.

The star quarterback of Texas and his teammates on the Longhorns lost to the Tigers 45-38 on Saturday night in a game for the ages. The face of the program stepped up and shouldered the blame following the game.

Ehlinger said the following in the locker room following the loss to LSU, according to Yahoo Sports on Monday afternoon:

I’m going to take the blame for that game. I came out too slow. Y’all did a great job up front, great job [by the] receivers. That’s on me. There’s nothing we can do about the past. Game over. My fault. Move forward. Move forward. I’m taking the blame right now. No one else. This is when we come together.

This right here is why I’m a fan of Sam Ehlinger. The man went out there, played well, left it all on the field and it just wasn’t good enough.

How many guys would be willing to look their teammates in the face after a loss like that and shoulder 100% of the blame?

Not many at all, which just speaks to the kind of guy he is.

That loss wasn’t on Ehlinger. It’s not on any single player. Football more than any other sport out there is a team activity.

The loss falls on everybody. Ehlinger stepping up and taking it all speaks volumes about what kind of leader the Longhorns have running the show.

Things are going to be just fine for the Longhorns. Yes, it’s a tough loss to stomach, but they’ve got one hell of an awesome player leading the way for them.