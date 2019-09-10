Mac Miller’s Dad Speaks Out After Man Charged In Connection With Son’s Death

Rapper Mac Miller’s father spoke out about the arrest of a man in connection with Miller’s overdose.

Miller’s dad, Mark McCormick, attended an event in Pittsburgh in honor of the late rapper on the anniversary of his death, according to a report published Tuesday by Entertainment Tonight.

“So they finally caught that motherf**ker” -Mac Miller’s father (Mark McCormick) ???????? ???? pic.twitter.com/rXwVFgwy4f — Mac Miller (@LongLiveMacMil1) September 8, 2019



McCormick touched on the arrest of the man who allegedly supplied drugs to Miller two days before the rapper was found dead in his home.

“So they finally caught the motherf**ker that sold him the drugs that killed him,” Miller’s father said in a video. “And we find some comfort in that.” (RELATED: Mac Miller’s Drug Dealer Arrested In Connection With His Death)

Cameron James Pettit, 28, was arrested last week by special agents of the DEA and Los Angeles Police Department. Pettit was charged with one count of distribution of a controlled substance. He will appear in court in United States District Court next week.

Fans sing “Self Care” at Blue Slide Park on the one-year anniversary of Mac Miller’s death. Rest in peace to a young king ????pic.twitter.com/oXjj1g9Ico — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 7, 2019



“Many of us were young, including me, experimented with drugs but it’s a different f**king world out there. And all it takes is a little stone, a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine and you’re dead,” McCormick warned the crowd regarding drug use.

Miller was found dead in his home on Sept. 7, 2018. He was 26 years old at the time. His cause of death was determined to be from a cocktail of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.