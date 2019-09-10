Woman Who Asked Bernie Sanders About Population Control Teaches Children

The woman who questioned Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders about the “need to curb population growth” has been teaching young children in schools since 2001.

Attendee Martha Readyoff asked Sanders whether he would support measures to curb population growth at a CNN Climate town hall on September 4.

“Human population growth has more than doubled in the past 50 years. The planet cannot sustain this growth,” Readyoff said to Sanders. “I realize this is a poisonous topic for politicians but it’s crucial to face. Empowering women and educating everyone on the need to curb population growth seems a reasonable campaign to enact.”

“Would you be courageous enough to discuss this issue and make it a key feature to a plan to address climate catastrophe,” Readyoff asked.

Sanders replied saying that he supports abortion as a way to curb human population in light of climate change.

“The answer is yes and the answer has everything to do with the fact that women, in the United States of America, by the way, have a right to control their own bodies and make reproductive decisions,” Sanders said.

Readyoff has taught school children in Montessori schools for at 18 years, according to a Connecticut school alumni spotlight.

Montessori schooling is a creative type of education that is “student-led and self-paced” and encourages students to learn at their own pace.

“I am an elementary and middle school teacher,” Readyoff wrote in March of 2018 in an article for New York Spirit.

Her New York Spirit bio reveals that she is a poet, an author, a yogi, a meditator, and was, at the time, a Montessori school teacher in Connecticut.

The Washington Montessori School did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation and a staff member refused to provide any information on Readyoff’s current employment.



“When she became a teacher 17 years ago she incorporated a regular mindfulness practice into her classroom to help children learn to become more aware of their emotions and the ways their minds work,” her New York Spirit bio states.

“She has taken classes at Omega Institute to enrich her students’ and her own meditation. A fervent animal rights supporter, she is vegan for the animals, for health, for the planet, for everything!”

Readyoff’s current LinkedIn profile says that she works at Washington Montessori Public Charter School in Washington, North Carolina.

However, a faculty member at the school told the DCNF that no employee named Martha Readyoff worked at the school and suggested that the DCNF reach out to the Montessori Preschool of Washington.

A staff member at the Montessori Preschool of Washington abruptly hung up the phone when the DCNF reached out for comment regarding Readyoff, saying “we will not be talking about that.”

Readyoff’s articles contain titles such as “How to Talk to a Vegan and Not Strangle Them,” “Gun Violence, Animal Abuse, and Carnism,” and a variety of vegan recipes.

WATCH:

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.