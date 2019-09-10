Maryland Sheriff Flames Montgomery County For Enabling Crimes By Illegal Aliens

Montgomery County, Maryland, has come under fire in the past month for its sanctuary city policies that have seemingly enabled illegal aliens who commit serious crimes.

In just over a month, eight illegal aliens have been arrested for alleged sex crimes. Because Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich signed an order prohibiting local police from cooperating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), these alleged criminals could be released back into the community before they are taken into ICE custody and put through removal proceedings.

The Daily Caller interviewed Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, whose county borders Montgomery County, about his own department’s policies regarding criminal illegal aliens and his concerns about Elrich’s order to law enforcement. Seven illegal aliens had already been arrested on sexual assault-related charges when the interview was conducted. (RELATED: ‘Absurd, Insulting’: Immigration Experts Skewer Sanctuary County Leader For Pushing False Info Following Violent Rapes)

Jenkins blasted Elrich for claiming that honoring ICE detainer requests is unconstitutional and warned that the crime in Montgomery County could spill over into his community. Jenkins also noted that Democrats in Frederick County are now trying to audit his department, a move that he sees as a political stunt to try to shut down his pro-ICE policies.

