Melvin Gordon Appears In ‘Ballers’ Episode During Holdout

Melvin Gordon appeared in the latest episode of “Ballers” when it aired Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Chargers superstar running back isn’t currently playing as he holds out for a new contract. However, his contract situation didn’t stop him from appearing in the third episode of the final season of the HBO show. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Won’t Give Melvin Gordon New Contract)

The legendary Wisconsin football player had a few moments o screen time and a major party was thrown at his house during the episode.

Look, everybody knows I’m a big Melvin guy. He balled out for the Badgers and has had a hell of an impressive NFL career so far.

Don’t confuse what I’m about to say with the idea that I’m not a big fan. I most certainly am, but this isn’t the greatest look.

I’m sure the episode was filmed a long time ago before his holdout even started, but that’s not the point.

The last thing fans and his teammates probably want to see is their star player being on HBO instead of figuring out a way to get back on the field.

Again, this isn’t me being against Melvin Gordon. Not even a little bit. It’s just me explaining the optics aren’t exactly optimal for the talented running back.

The unfortunate part of all of this is that I have a feeling Gordon won’t be playing for a very long time. I could even see him sitting out the whole year.

He really doesn’t seem to want to get back on the field without a deal that meets his standards. We’ll have to wait and see, but I’m not very optimistic at all.