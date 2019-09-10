Evening Update: Mike Pompeo Blasts CNN’s Reporting, Another Illegal Rapist Gets Arrested, Washington Post Spreads Fake News

On today’s Evening Update, we’ve got a lot to talk about.

First up, Daily Caller video columnist Maranda Finney asks White House correspondent Amber Athey about her question to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a press conference on CNN’s faulty reporting about a U.S. spy embedded in Russia.

Next, she heads down to the Daily Caller News Foundation to talk to Jason Hopkins about yet another illegal immigrant who allegedly raped a young woman in Montgomery County, MD. Finally, she talks with Shelby Talcott about the Washington Post getting caught spreading fake news.

