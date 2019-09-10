Watch The End Of The Texans/Saints Game

The ending of the game Monday night between the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints was absolutely insane.

In the final minute of action, the Texans took the lead off of a touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to go up 28-27.

However, we all know leaving Drew Brees any amount of time on the clock is a really bad idea, and the Texans learned that lesson firsthand last night.

The legendary quarterback got them in field goal range with just two seconds left on the clock after running a couple plays. That’s when Wil Lutz booted a 58-yard kick to seal the 30-28 win.

Watch the wild final minute below.

That’s without a doubt one of the best endings we’ve seen in a very long time. Two lead changes in the final minute is pretty much unheard of.

That’s what happens when you put two lethal offenses being led by star quarterbacks on the field. Watson and Brees are both more than capable of making electric plays at any given time.

The Texans might have gone home with a loss, but they’re in for big things this season if last night was an indication of things to come.

As for the Saints, Brees clearly hasn’t lost a step at all. Props to him for getting them in field goal range in a matter of seconds.

That was a hell of a performance from the future Hall of Fame member.