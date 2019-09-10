‘Monday Night Football’ Gets Monster Ratings On ESPN

The NFL put up monster ratings on ESPN on Monday night with a doubleheader.

According to Deadline, the Saints beating the Texans 30-28 got a rating of 9.2 in the early game on “Monday Night Football,” which means just north of nine percent of households with a television. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s a 25% jump from last season.

The Raiders beating the Broncos 24-16 also got impressive ratings, and put up a 7.7 rating for the late game. That was good enough for a 10% increase over the same game in 2018.

Well, it looks like everybody who thought the NFL died when Colin Kaepernick kneeled is officially wrong. Not only is the league not dead, but TV ratings are going up.

Clearly, people just can’t get enough football, and I don’t blame them. We took several months off, and now all the action is back.

If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I don’t know what is.

Let’s hope the ratings never go down. The NFL is king and it looks like they won’t be falling from the throne anytime soon.

God bless football, and God bless this beautiful country.