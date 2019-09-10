Politics

Trump Fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

President Trump Gets Briefed By Senior Military Leadership At White House

Getty

Amber Athey White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that national security adviser John Bolton is resigning from the administration.

The president asserted on Twitter that he asked Bolton for his resignation because he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration.” Trump claimed Bolton tendered his resignation Tuesday morning, however Bolton countered in a tweet, “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'”

Bolton is scheduled to appear at a White House briefing Tuesday afternoon alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. (RELATED: Trump Decided To Pull Troops From Syria After Stumping John Bolton With One Question)

Trump and Bolton have reportedly clashed over their respective approaches to foreign policy, particularly on troop withdrawals in Syria and Afghanistan.