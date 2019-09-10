Trump Fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that national security adviser John Bolton is resigning from the administration.

The president asserted on Twitter that he asked Bolton for his resignation because he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration.” Trump claimed Bolton tendered his resignation Tuesday morning, however Bolton countered in a tweet, “I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let’s talk about it tomorrow.'”

I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, “Let’s talk about it tomorrow.” — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

Bolton is scheduled to appear at a White House briefing Tuesday afternoon alongside Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Trump and Bolton have reportedly clashed over their respective approaches to foreign policy, particularly on troop withdrawals in Syria and Afghanistan.