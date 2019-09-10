NBA Bans Ninja Headbands For The Upcoming Season

NBA players won’t be allowed to wear ninja headbands this upcoming season.

According to ESPN late Monday afternoon, the NBA banned the headbands after allowing them to be worn last season. (RELATED: Jeremy Lin Signs In The Chinese Basketball Association With The Beijing Ducks)

Several players, most notably Jimmy Butler, rocked them last season.

This is a good decision from the NBA. Ninja headbands belong in karate movies. They don’t belong in professional basketball games.

Players look downright absurd running around with those things on. I generally couldn’t care less what players do and don’t wear, but ninja headbands had to go.

They just had to. The league is much better off without them.

Besides, it’s not like the whole league was wearing them. A very small percentage was, and now that’s over for the time being.

While I don’t usually side with management against players, I’m 100% all in on this decision. Ninja headbands needed to die a quick death, and the league just gave it to them.

I’m sure there’ll be some complaining from guys around the league, but it’s worth it. There’s no doubt this was the right call.

It’s professional basketball. It’s not a scene from a karate movie.