City Of San Francisco Sued By NRA For Blasting It As Terrorist Organization

The National Rifle Association (NRA) reportedly sued the city of San Francisco on Monday after they declared the gun rights advocacy group a “domestic terrorist organization.”

The NRA has filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California that alleges city officials are infringing upon the firearm organization’s rights to free speech. (RELATED: MILTIMORE: Mass Shootings Obscure A Simple Truth — Most People Die From Everything Else)

The National Rifle Association is suing San Francisco over the city’s recent declaration that the gun-rights lobby is a “domestic terrorist organization.” https://t.co/xCW2yljlTq — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) September 10, 2019

The San Francisco Board of Advisors passed a resolution Sept. 3 stating America is “plagued by an epidemic of gun violence” and accusing the NRA of using “its considerable wealth and organization strength to promote gun ownership and incite gun owners to acts of violence.”

“This action is an assault on all advocacy organizations across the country. There can be no place in out society for this manner of behavior by government officials. Fortunately, he NRA, like all U.S. citizens, is protected by the first amendment,” said William A. Brewer III, the NRA’s lawyer. (RELATED: DNC Fundraises Off Mass Shootings In El Paso And Dayton)

The proposal by San Francisco comes amid a series of recent mass shootings in America including in Texas, Ohio, and Virginia Beach. The White House weighed in on its plans to address gun violence, saying it is considering a proposal to monitor people with mental illness to prevent violent attacks in the future.