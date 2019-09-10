Ocasio-Cortez Wants To Force Republicans To Publicly Vote On Impeachment

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called for a vote on impeachment, saying that Republicans need to go on the record with their continued support for President Donald Trump.

The freshman congresswoman insisted that it was incumbent upon the House to undertake impeachment proceedings against Trump even if they knew that the Senate would fail to convict.

“Once the House impeaches, the House has impeached the president,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Capitol Hill. “Then that hearing goes to the Senate. If they want to fail it, then I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president, knowing his corruption, having it on the record, so that they can have that stay on their careers for the rest of their lives. Because this it outrageous, to protect the amount of lawlessness …”

Just six months ago, however, Ocasio-Cortez had a very different take on votes held for the purpose of getting lawmakers on the record. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez’s Green New Deal Is So Urgent That She’s Mad GOP Wants To Vote On It)

The GOP’s whole game of wasting votes in Congress to target others “on the record”, for leg they have no intent to pass, is a disgrace. Stop wasting the American peoples’ time + learn to govern. Our jobs aren’t for campaigning, & that’s exactly what these bluff-votes are for. https://t.co/ELzpQhlezo — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 23, 2019

When Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell planned to bring her Green New Deal to the Senate floor for a vote, Ocasio-Cortez called it a “bluff-vote” and suggested that it would be “wasting the American peoples’ time.”