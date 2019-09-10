Mayor Pete’s Evangelical Brother-In-Law Deconstructs Buttigieg’s ‘Absurd And Outlandish’ Abortion Position

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s evangelical brother-in-law, Pastor Ryan Glezman, appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to discuss the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate’s use of Scripture to justify third-trimester abortions.

Glezman had earlier called on his brother-in-law to “repent” for claiming that the Bible teaches that life begins when an infant takes it first breath.

WATCH:

Fox News host Tucker Carlson brought Glezman on after playing a clip of Buttigieg’s comments.

Glezman began with a “plea” to his brother-in-law to “open his Bible” and “reconsider his position and the way he is misrepresenting scripture to push this pro-abortion platform.”

The evangelical pastor referred to Biblical passages in Psalms that refer to people as “fearfully and wonderfully made in the image in God” and “woven together in the woman’s womb.”

“I don’t know how you can read this and come out of that with any other understanding that life begins at conception,” he said, calling Buttigieg’s interpretation “absurd and outlandish.” (RELATED: Pete Buttigieg Was Asked If Third-Trimester Abortions Should Be Legal. Here’s What He Said)

“This is a God issue,” he said. “This is a spiritual issue, not a political issue.”

Glezman told Tucker he had not spoken “directly” to his brother-in-law, but also believes he will “reconsider” when he decides to “open up the Bible and read through Scripture and [see] what Scripture actually says.”

“You know, we need to create a culture that speaks of human life and human beings who have value,” said Glezman. “We are commanded by Christ himself to uphold the dignity and respect of all human life. We need to stand for all the born and all the unborn … Pete has to make a decision. Are you going to stand up for the most vulnerable or seek the power and distort Scripture to meet your own political agenda? And that’s exactly what we are seeing just not with Pete but with the whole Democratic Party down the line.”