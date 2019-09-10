Survey: 32 Percent Of Democrats Want NRA Labeled A Terrorist Organization

Nearly one-third of likely Democratic voters want the National Rifle Association (NRA) to be labeled a terrorist organization, a new survey reveals.

A Rasmussen survey released Monday found that 32 percent of likely Democratic voters want their local communities to follow the example of San Francisco and designate the NRA as a terrorist group.

San Francisco’s city board voted Sept. 3 in favor of a resolution declaring the NRA a “domestic terrorist organization.” The NRA is now suing the city.

The Rasmussen survey also found that 28 percent of Democrats think it should be illegal to join gun rights groups like the NRA, despite the First Amendment’s freedom of association protections.

Just 13 percent of all likely voters think that NRA members are more likely to commit a crime than the public as a whole, while 43 percent said that NRA members are less likely to commit crimes, according to the survey. (RELATED: Joe Scarborough Calls For Censoring NRATV)

Rasmussen conducted the survey of 1,000 likely voters over the phone and online on Sept. 5 and Sept. 8. The survey has a margin of error of three percent.

