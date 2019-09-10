‘Gracious’ Ted Cruz Has ‘Positive, Civil & Substantive’ Meeting With Alyssa Milano

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and actress Alyssa Milano had their much-anticipated meeting to discuss gun control Tuesday, and Cruz called it “a positive, civil & substantive conversation.”

The meeting came as a result of a Twitter exchange last weekend, when Milano asked where the Bible said gun ownership was a “god-given right.” Cruz interjected with a lengthy response that equated gun ownership with self-defense and hence subject to Scriptural instruction.

Cruz tweeted Tuesday that he hoped the conversation with Milano “helps bridge some of the angry divides in our Nation and that Congress can come together to stop violent gun crime while protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.” (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Asks Where The Bible Says Gun Ownership Is A ‘God-Given Right’ — Ted Cruz Shows Her.

Thank you for coming & having a positive, civil & substantive conversation. I hope it helps bridge some of the angry divides in our Nation and that Congress can come together to stop violent gun crime while protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens. https://t.co/GJTADwbaW7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 10, 2019

Milano also tweeted her observations of the meeting, calling Cruz “gracious,” but expressing doubts whether “it changes anything.”

I just left. He was gracious. I’m unsure if it changes anything. But appreciative for the opportunity to bridge the divide with civil, meaningful, discussion. Link to entire meeting below. #NoRA https://t.co/tAAzPXt5hW — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 10, 2019

The entire conversation was recorded and posted on Cruz’s Facebook page by Tuesday night. Cruz again expressed his gratitude “for the opportunity to engage in positive, civil discussion on the substantive issues of the day — especially with those with whom I disagree.”

I am always grateful for the opportunity to engage in positive, civil discussion on the substantive issues of the day –… Posted by Senator Ted Cruz on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Milano was emotional throughout the dialogue, her voice cracking at times as she thanked Cruz for agreeing to the meeting. “I appreciate this, I really do. It means so much that you’re here. It also means a lot that you’ve let me have this moment to say my piece … ”

The actress and liberal political activist told Cruz: “I wanted to look you in the eye and know that you have a heart beat.” (RELATED: Ted Cruz And Alyssa Milano Will Meet To Discuss Gun Ownership)

After telling the senator that she believes he has become a “caricature” because of his views on Second Amendment rights, Milano allowed that Cruz is “a smart, smart man” who is capable of “evolving” politically.

”I’m asking you and I’m begging you to have the courage to lead because I think you could be an instrument part of the solution.”

Cruz and Milano did manage to find some common ground when Cruz said, “I want background checks to be strong and more effective and [to] keep weapons out of the hand of violent felons and fugitives and people with dangerous mental problems.”