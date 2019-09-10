‘The View’ Co-Hosts Slam Trump Over Dorian Refugees In The Bahamas: ‘If There Had Been A Hurricane In Norway’

“The View” co-hosts attacked President Donald Trump after Hurricane Dorian refugees without papers were being turned away from coming to the U.S.

The comments came during a panel discussion Tuesday on the ABC talk show as the hosts were talking about how those people who were fleeing the Bahamas from the hurricane were not being allowed to come to the states. Trump reportedly said they need to have “proper documentation” papers because “some very bad people” come from there. (RELATED: Joy Behar: Female Trump Voters Don’t Know The Difference Between A Predator And A Protector)

“You know, this is a guy who had the Taliban — he’s [Trump] going to have a big meeting with the Taliban,” Joy Behar explained. “He loves Kim Jong-Un and Putin, and yet these people who are fleeing a hurricane are suddenly criminals. He’s so despicable. He makes my head stand up — my hair. I can’t stand him.”(RELATED: Meghan McCain Blasts Hollywood ‘Sex Strike’ For Telling Women To ‘Use Their Bodies As Bargaining Chips’)

Sunny Hostin agreed and said that what she noticed was that the president “didn’t have a problem with the Bahamas when he hosted the 2009 Miss Universe pageant in the Bahamas and he was tweeting about it and wanted everybody to not only going to the Bahamas but watch it live. So, again, it’s the hypocrisy.”

“It’s just cruel,” she added. “It’s inhumane. He just lacks humanity.”

“But he’s a person who keeps children in cages,” Behar interjected.”Remember who you’re dealing with here.”

Meghan McCain then reminded the panel that Republicans Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott from Florida have written “an open letter to Trump and saying they would be happy to take people from the Bahamas who have relatives in the United States even without paperwork because again, if your home is flooded, you probably don’t have time to get your identification on the way out.”

“I do think when we talk about the border and when we talk about things like natural disasters hitting people’s homes, the humanity seems completely removed from it,” she added. “The best part about America, is I still believe like Ronald Reagan said, we are a shining beacon on The Hill so why can’t we help our friends in the Bahamas who by the way help a lot of rich people with taxes and tax shelters down there and have 6 million Americans coming from tourism every year.”

“I think if they had a hurricane in Norway and they were all coming here, I think he would be fine with that,” Behar snapped back.