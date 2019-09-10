‘Offensive’: Man In Sweden Disallowed From Having Trump License Plate

A Swedish man applied for a vanity plate with letters spelling “TRUMP,” but his request was denied by authorities who say that message is “offensive.”

A heavily inebriated Swede by the name of Marcus Saaf applied for the plate, thinking “it would be fun.” However, his newly purchased American SUV will not be permitted to bear the name of America’s president, a Swedish news company details, according to Fox News.

The Swedish Transport Agency does not allow political statements of any kind on a citizen’s license plate, and they also have the right to deny anything they deem offensive.

Sweden’s equivalent to the Department of Motor Vehicles or DMV has denied various plates in the past. One clever heckler was able to trick authorities with the plate “3JOH22A,” which — when read backwards or in a reflection — resembles the spelling of the word “ASSHOLE,” a local Swedish news outlet alleges.

He had also reportedly made a second attempt at profanity with the plate “8UTT5EX,” which resembles the spelling of “B-TTS-X.” (RELATED: Portland Man Says He Was Beaten By Bar Mob For Wearing MAGA Hat)

But, it seems Saaf does not have the willpower of this Swedish citizen.

“In retrospect, I understand that it can be perceived as such [offensive],” he said, “I will keep the registration plate I have.”