Tua Tagovailoa Is Now The Heisman Favorite, Trevor Lawrence Is Second

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now the Heisman favorite.

According to the latest odds from BetOnline_Ag, the Alabama passer is now leading the way at 11/4. He’s followed by Trevor Lawrence at 3/1, Jalen Hurts at 7/2 and Jake Fromm at 12/1. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I stilly 100% expect Lawrence to win the Heisman this season after leading Clemson to another incredibly successful season.

I’d be very surprised if he didn’t. He’s the most gifted passer I’ve seen in my lifetime at the college level, and the media also loves him.

With Dabo Swinney in his corner, it’d be hard for him to fall out of favor.

Having said that, Lawrence didn’t exactly pop against Georgia Tech, and has gotten off to a shade of a slow start.

Now, does that mean he’s not going to win the award? Of course not, but Tua has been out here balling from day one without any kind of slow start in sight.

As for Hurts, I’ve said it since he ran and threw all over Houston, he is going to do some huge things this season for the Sooners.

Hurts is in a great system to generate huge numbers. There’s no doubt about that at all.

As for Taylor being at 22/1, I only have one response to the line being set at such an absurd number.

As for Taylor being at 22/1, I only have one response to the line being set at such an absurd number.