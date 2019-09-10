USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann Resigns

Lynn Swann is no longer the athletic director at USC.

The school announced Swann’s resignation late Monday afternoon, according to Yahoo Sports. The move comes after the former Trojans football player took over for Pat Haden in 2016.

During that time period, the Trojans football program has been run by Clay Helton, but there has been nonstop chatter about removing him as well. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Swann out the door, you can count on that noise only getting louder.

Do we all know the name that’s been most attached to the Trojans job? I know we all do. It’s Urban Meyer. Don’t be surprised if the new AD who is hired gets the job because it’s believed they have the best shot at landing the three-time national champion.

Football is king at USC, and it’s dropped off substantially ever since Pete Carroll left. The Trojans haven’t been a national contender in some time.

There’s a man in Columbus who knows how to win national championships, and would probably leave in a heartbeat if offered the job.

Now, I’m not saying Swann’s resignation guarantees Meyer to Pasadena. There’s nothing as of this moment that can guarantee that.

However, you’re kidding yourself if you think those conversations aren’t going to happen with whoever takes over for him.

The football program won’t just be the main focus in the AD search. It’ll likely be the only major factor that matters.

There’s a storm brewing in Pasadena right now, and we’ll have to wait and see if Urban Meyer is carried in on the winds blowing around the program.