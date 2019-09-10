Wisconsin’s Defense Rated Number 1 Through Two Games, Only Team To Not Give Up A Point

The Wisconsin Badgers have the best defense in all of college football after two weeks of competition.

According to stats from the NCAA, the Badgers are the only team to not give up a single point this season, and they’re only giving up 107.5 yards per game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The next closest Power Five team is Iowa at 185 yards per game. They’re also leading the nation in fewest yards per play at 2.13. The next closest Power Five team in that category is North Carolina state at 3.13.

The gap is clearly substantial after blowout wins over South Florida and Central Michigan.

How much does it hurt SEC fans? How much does it hurt for all the critics and haters out there? The numbers don’t lie, and the numbers are telling us there’s nobody close to touching us right now.

Only giving up 107.5 yards on average and no points through two games is downright absurd. Those are video game numbers, but they’re real life for the Badgers.

I know we’re only two games in, but I think it’s safe to say our defense is finally back to play Wisconsin Badgers football.

The taste of last year is already out of our mouths, and I couldn’t be happier. Despite what SEC fanboys might want you to all believe, there’s nobody who can touch Wisconsin and Paul Chryst’s guys right now.

Even the vaunted Crimson Tide are giving up more than double the amount of yards per game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 8, 2019 at 11:18am PDT

It sure does feel good to be back where we belong. We took a year off, but there’s no question we’re rolling now.

Go, Badgers, go!