ABC Has The Three Most Watched College Football Games Through Two Weeks

ABC has dominated the college football TV ratings through two weeks.

According to numbers from Darren Rovell on Tuesday, ABC has four of the top six most watched games, including the top three. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The top three spots are taken by LSU/Texas, Oregon/Auburn and Texas A&M/Clemson, which have a combined viewership of about 22 million viewers.

Check out the full numbers below.

Most watched college football games this season pic.twitter.com/otXF8ZBZPb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 10, 2019

ABC and ESPN go hand-in-hand for college football coverage, and it’s clearly working. The numbers on the network are absolutely absurd.

The Texas/LSU game had more than eight million viewers alone as the Tigers took it to the Longhorns in an incredible matchup.

We might only be two weeks into the season, but we’re certainly off to a hot start. The Oregon/Auburn game was lights out entertainment week one on ABC, and LSU/Texas also didn’t let us down at all.

It’s been a hell of a successful run for ABC so far, and the numbers are all the proof you’d ever need.

As I always say college football ratings being super high is a sign America is winning. Right now, no network has business booming like ABC does.

Job well done.