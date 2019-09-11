Watch New ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Promos

FX has released some new “American Horror Story: 1984” promos, and the ninth season on FX looks awesome.

The plot of the new season is as follows, according to the YouTube description:

In the summer of 1984, five friends escape Los Angeles to work as counselors at Camp Redwood. As they adjust to their new jobs, they quickly learn that the only thing scarier than campfire tales is the past coming to haunt you. American Horror Story: 1984 is the ninth installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

In the latest promos, we’re still getting heavy “Friday the 13th” vibes. In one promo, a woman crawls for a phone as a guy with a massive weapons appears. I’m going to guess she doesn’t make it.

In the second one, a woman is attempting to flee in a vehicle when the killer shows up. You can give them both a watch below. (RELATED: Watch ‘American Horror Story: 1984′ Teaser Trailer)

I’m telling you all right now that “AHS: 1984” is going to be straight fire. I know the other seasons have been hit or miss, but season nine is lined up to be outstanding.

People love nostalgic content, and I’m 100% in on “1984.” Sure, I didn’t grow up in the 1980s, but that’s not going to stop me from enjoying the content.

Sept. 18 really can’t get here soon enough. There have been some great seasons of “AHS” and there have been some really bad seasons.

It looks like we’re in for a ton more success with season nine, and I’m very excited.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on “AHS: 1984.” I’m very confident it’ll be great.