Biden Hires New Campaign Staff To Woo Minority Voters

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is adding new staff members to his campaign specifically to win over minority voters.

The former vice president added six new senior staff members, all of which are minorities and women, according to Axios.

The Biden campaign hired Laura Jiménez as the new Latinx National Vote Director, Amit Jani as the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) National Vote Director, Carissa Smith as the Women’s National Vote Director, Erika Dinkel-Smith as the Director of Labor Engagement, Trey Baker National as Director of African American Engagement and Vincent Evans as the Southern Political Director, Axios reports.

The move is an attempt to diversify his campaign in the image of former President Barack Obama, according to the publication.

News of Biden‘s staff additions follows a Washington Post analysis showing that American minorities have made historic employment gains since President Donald Trump took office.

Roughly 5.2 million more Americans have obtained jobs since 2016, of which 4.5 million are minorities, The Washington Post reported. (RELATED: American Minorities Make Historic Employment Gains in Trump Era, Analysis Shows)

Black unemployment also hit a record low in August, spurred by an uptick in employment for black women. The unemployment rate for black workers fell from 6% in July to 5.5% in August — numbers surpass the record low set in May 2018 of 5.9% for black unemployment.

A September 8 CBS poll shows Biden hanging on to a lead in Iowa. Meanwhile, 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders leads the pack in Nevada while 2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is ahead in New Hampshire.

