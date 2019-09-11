Chance The Rapper Shares An Unbelievable Story About Meeting The Girl He Would Later Marry

Chance The Rapper shared an unbelievable story about how he met the girl he would later marry when he was just nine years old after, being blown away by her dancing moves.

“My mom worked at a real estate agency with her mom,” the 26-year-old rapper shared during his appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” per People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Chance The Rapper Labels Light Beer Ad ‘Terribly Racist’ [VIDEO])

WATCH:

“Her daughters love to dance so they did a choreographed dance at this real estate party that I was at when I was 9,” he added. “And I saw her dancing and I was like, ‘Let’s get married!'”(RELATED: There’s Growing Speculation That This World-Famous Rapper Is Going To Run For Chicago Mayor)

The rapper, born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett then explained how he has been with Bennett “since before” he was successful. “She was my girlfriend,” Chance shared. “If I’m successful now then yes, pre-success.”

The two got married last December before walking down the aisle at a wedding ceremony in March, 16 years later after that first meeting.

Earlier this year, the superstar rapper tweeted out a picture of her in 2003, the same age the two were at that first meeting, along with the sweet story of how they met.

Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r — The Big Day out now (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019

The “No Problem” hitmaker at the time tweeted that his soon-to-be-wife was “the prettiest girl [he’d] ever seen” while Kirsten and her friends rocked a dance routine to “Destiny’s Child” Independent Women Part 1.

“I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-syncing in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish,” he added.

Chance continued, “16 years later it’s happening. This weekend is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

The happy couple first started dating in back in 2013. They also welcomed a daughter to the world two years later, before they split in 2016. But they got back together a year later, and Chance finally popped the question in July 2018.

And last week, their little family grew with the birth of their second daughter, Marli Grace Bennett.

“I have a fresh, fresh baby,” Chance told Ellen. “I can’t take all the credit, but I was there. I love her.”