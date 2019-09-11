Communist Chinese State-Run Newspaper Claims ‘Terrorist Attacks’ Were Planned In Hong Kong On 9/11 Anniversary

A Chinese state-run newspaper published a Facebook post claiming “anti-government fanatics” were planning “terrorist attacks” in Hong Kong on the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

A Hong Kong protester told Reuters that the post, which says “anti-government fanatics are planning massive terror attacks in Hong Kong,” is “fake news.”

Various Twitter users from all over the world were critical of the China Daily post, calling it “offensive” and “embarrassing.”

Hong Kong protesters disputed a Facebook post by Chinese state-run newspaper China Daily claiming “anti-government fanatics” were planning “terrorist attacks” in Hong Kong on the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

The post shows a picture of the World Trade Center after it was attacked by terrorists 18 years ago in New York with the words, “Anti-government fanatics are planning massive terror attacks, including blowing up gas pipes, in Hong Kong on September 11.”

“The 9/11 terror plot also encourages indiscriminate attacks on non-native speakers of Catonese, and starting mountain fires. The leaked information was part of the strategy being schemed by radical protesters in their online chat rooms,” the post continues.

Hong Kong activists reportedly called off protests set for Wednesday, saying in a statement, “In solidarity against terrorism, all forms of protest in Hong Kong will be suspended on Sept. 11, apart from potential singing and chanting,” Reuters reported.

One protester by the name of Michael told Reuters on Wednesday that the post is “fake news.” (RELATED: Bernie Sanders: ‘If I’m Not Mistaken,’ China Has Made ‘More Progress In Addressing Extreme Poverty Than Any Country’ In History)

“We don’t even need to do a fact check to know that this is fake news. The state media doesn’t care about its credibility. Whenever something they claimed to have heard on WhatsApp or friends’ friends, they will spread it right away,” he said.

Another protester by the name of Karen told Reuters, “When they try to frame the whole protest with those words, it alarms me. They are predicting rather than reporting. I think people calling it off today is a nice move.”

Various big names in media pointed out the post on Twitter. Some noted that advertisements by China Daily have been featured in The New York Times and The Washington Post.

China’s state media are officially losing their minds over #HongKong: https://t.co/0LV9cYcGC8 (This is China Daily. TOP papers like @washingtonpost & @nytimes accept millions from them to plant genuine-looking ‘news’ inserts into their print editions.) pic.twitter.com/Cdi9UT5Ub4 — Tom Grundy (@tomgrundy) September 9, 2019

This is embarrassing – not just for China’s gov for publishing it but for the many media outlets that continue to publish China Daily inserts https://t.co/mfmuxfuW1v — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) September 10, 2019

Check out what the @ChinaDaily Hong Kong is saying on its Facebook page. Truly shameless. pic.twitter.com/3bhrd6vwqp — Donald Clarke (@donaldcclarke) September 10, 2019

China Daily said that Hong Kong protesters would commit 9/11-style attacks on their own city, and then posted this photo. One of the most offensive and outrageous things they’ve done. https://t.co/qZxYbjRX2P

h/t @tomgrundy pic.twitter.com/iaiM6Rf4wV — Isaac Stone Fish (@isaacstonefish) September 11, 2019

What’s even more shameless: all the “respectable” publications that continue to run China Daily propaganda. Talking to you, @nytimes @washingtonpost… https://t.co/PXOJXpoHAL — Sophie Richardson (@SophieHRW) September 11, 2019

Bad tastes for those like China Daily to use 911 as a way to smear the freedom fighters in Hong Kong. We stand with the rest of the free world to mourn the loss of lives in the 911 tragedy and hope it would never happen again. Freedom reigns! https://t.co/Hcxw9M140n — Charles Mok 莫乃光 (@charlesmok) September 10, 2019

Putting these side-by-side for better comparison. On the left is a Facebook ad by China Daily. On the right is a recent ad in The Washington Post by the Hong Kong local gov’t. China is concerned about foreign views of HK — but is giving some seriously mixed messages. pic.twitter.com/y5wz8WSQRl — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) September 11, 2019

China has issued strict warnings to Hong Kong protesters following months of peaceful and violent demonstrations against Beijing’s extradition bill — which has since been withdrawn by Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in an attempt to restore order to the region — that aimed to send Hong Kong residents convicted of certain crimes to China.

Twitter revealed in August that more than 900 Chinese users had been waging a misinformation campaign against Hong Kong protesters through the social media site.

