CNN Anchor John Avlon Uses 9/11 To Argue ‘Right-Wing Terrorists’ Represent Biggest Threat To U.S.

CNN anchor John Avlon used his 9/11 monologue to argue that America now faces a newer and greater terror threat.

Hosting CNN’s “New Day,” Avlon cited a study that stated the U.S. has suffered from more “right-wing terrorist” attacks since September 11, 2001 than any other forms of terrorism. (RELATED: Moment Of Silence Observed At Ground Zero To Remember 9/11)

“In the past year we’ve also been forced to confront a growing threat from another form of violent extremism, white nationalist terrorism,” Avlon said.

Avlon than listed off several incidents involving white nationalists that have taken place in recent years. (RELATED: Donald Trump Condemns White Supremacy After Mass Shootings In El Paso, Texas, And Dayton, Ohio)

“We’ve seen the deadliest attack targeting Latinos in recent U.S. history at a Walmart in El Paso. We’ve seen an attack on a synagogue near San Diego which followed the Tree of Life attack in Pittsburgh, the largest massacre of Jewish Americans in our history,” Avlon said.

WATCH:

The host also accused “some folks” of attempting to ignore the issue of white nationalism for political purposes.

“Since 9/11, right wing terrorists have killed more people in the United States than jihadist terrorists. That’s according to ‘New America.’” Avlon said. “There are some folks for who their — for their own political purposes would like to keep the focus on only one form of political violence over another, but that would be unwise because we don’t have the luxury of choosing what threats we face.”